Parks and Rec announces summer closures, rules due to COVID-19 considerations

MANCHESTER, NH – In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, please be aware that the City of Manchester is implementing the following rules for the summer:

Athletic Fields/Arenas

Derryfield Country Club golf course is open. Special safety guidelines apply.

The Hollows Disc Golf Courses are open. Special safety rules are posted on site.

Gill Stadium and JFK Coliseum are closed for the summer.

Park athletic fields are unavailable for organized sports or reservations until further notice. However, play on park athletic fields that follows CDC guidelines is allowed.

Aquatic Facilities

All municipal swimming pools (including Livingston, Raco-Theodore, and Hunt pools) and the Dupont Splash Pad are closed for the summer.

Crystal Lake Beach is closed until further notice.

Hard Courts

The following are closed until further notice:

Playground equipment

Basketball courts

Tennis and pickleball courts

The Derryfield Fit Lot

Open Spaces and Trails

These areas will remain open and residents are encouraged to use them, following CDC guidelines.

Programs/Events

Fun in the Sun summer camp is cancelled.

Until further notice, parks are not available for events of more than ten people.

There will be no tent at Veterans Park.

There will be no access to the stage or bandstand.

Restrooms

Park restrooms are closed until further notice.

Please note that guidance may change as circumstances surrounding COVID-19 evolve. However, we know that fresh air and exercise are

essential to both physical and mental health. We do encourage you to have fun in Manchester’s parks this summer, but we ask that you do so responsibly and with consideration for others. Please practice physical distancing and other measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Enjoy our parks!