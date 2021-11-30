Parking requests and Front Street townhouse contruction on the Planning Board agenda this week

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

The Heritage Commission met on Tuesday, November 10 and the following cases were discussed. The full meeting will be available on-demand.

Regulatory review of a building permit application in the Amoskeag Millyard Historic District: The owner of 150 Dow Street , seeks approval for a replacement LED channel letter set mounted to the existing steel rooftop structure. After discussion, the case was tabled until the meeting on December 28. The commission has requested that owner/management be present at the next meeting.

The owner of , seeks approval for a replacement LED channel letter set mounted to the existing steel rooftop structure. Amoskeag Millyard Historic District: The owner of 135 Spring Street, seeks signage approval for the lower level retail tenant, Common Man Roadside Millyard. After discussion, the sign company will be back on December 28 to present revised designs. The commission has also requested that owner/management be present at the next meeting.

Original project applications are available for review here.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, December 2 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Manchester Community Television, Channel 22. The following cases will be heard. You can find the full agenda here.

CU2021-019, 250 Mammoth Road, General Business Zoning District

Applicant proposes a conditional use permit to reduce on-site parking from 59 required to 52 provided to accommodate a COVID-19 testing kiosk.

CU2021-021, 70 Market Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District

Applicant proposes a conditional use permit to provide no on-site parking, where 73 spaces are required, for a trade school of approximately 10,940 square feet.

PDSP2021-003, 1824 Front Street, Residential Suburban Multifamily Zoning District

Application for a site plan and planned development to construct ten multi-family buildings, with a total of 60 townhouse units, ad a new private road with 166 parking spaces.

LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following items will be reviewed during a limited business meeting.

CU2021-019, 250 Mammoth Road

CU2021-021, 70 Market Street

ARE YOU READY TO GET INVOLVED?

Have you ever wondered why some of the Boards and Commissions exist in Manchester and what they are meant to do? Take a look at the City of Manchester Ordinances to learn more. Here is a list of the current Board & Commission rosters. If you are interested in filling a vacancy or getting involved should a vacancy open, send your resume to mayor@manchesternh.gov.