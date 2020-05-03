Parking lot shooting incident at Walmart under investigation

MANCHESTER, NH — Police were at the Walmart on Gold Street Sunday afternoon to investigate a reported shooting incident.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. Manchester Police responded to the Walmart parking lot for a report of a shooting. Police located one person who was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. He was not shot. A second person arrived at the hospital on his own accord with a gunshot wound.

This is an active investigation but does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.