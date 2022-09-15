Park(ing) Day on Sept. 17: A celebration of public spaces coincides with Citywide Arts Festival

MANCHESTER, NH – The Office of Mayor Joyce Craig is partnering with Queen City Bike Collective and Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission to host a Park(ing) Day event on Friday, September 16 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. in the outdoor dining area of The Bookery at 844 Elm St.

Park(ing) Day is an internationally recognized day where artists, activists, community members, non-profits, etc. repurpose public parking spaces with the aim of starting a dialogue about how to best utilize public spaces in cities.

Queen City Bike Collective will also be offering free Valet Bike Parking on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m – 9 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at City Hall Plaza, coinciding with the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival Street Fair at the Opera Block of Hanover Street (between Elm and Chestnut street) and the CelebratED MHT festival taking place in Veteran’s Park. Valet Bike Parking is not limited to event attendees and is available for anyone who is riding their bike downtown this weekend. On-street car parking will be limited, so those who are able to, are encouraged to ride their bikes downtown instead of driving.

“We are really excited to host this pop-up in front of The Bookery, right in the heart of downtown,” said Florian Tschurtschenthaler, board member of Queen City Bike Collective. “It’s a great opportunity to talk to people about making our community a safer, more affordable place to ride a bike. Thanks to the CEAG funding, we are able to expand last year’s event to include free bike valet parking in front of City Hall on Saturday and Sunday. Please stop by, leave your bike with us, and enjoy the weekend’s festivities.”

Both of these events have been made possible by the Community Event and Activation Grant (CEAG) program through which applicants can apply for up to $10,000 per grant for community-based projects and events contributing to community health and safety, economic development, and tourism. This grant program is a recommended use of American Rescue Plan funds received by the City of Manchester to aid in COVID recovery.