Parent nominated to become new Manchester Fire Department Chief

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 Andrew Sylvia News, Police & Fire 0

Andre Parent. Courtesy photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Fire Department (MFD) Assistant Chief Andre Parent has been nominated to replace outgoing Chief Dan Goonan.

Parent has worked in the MFD for 33 years, directly supervising the city’s deputy and district chiefs, administration staff, division supervisors and all fiscal operations of the department in his current role.

“Andre Parent has the knowledge and experience to lead the men and women of the Manchester Fire Department over the coming years,” stated Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “I am confident, given his proven leadership, interpersonal skills, and work ethic; he will command the department with distinction.”

Parent has indicated that if confirmed as chief, he aims to expand professional development opportunities for those in the MFD, formalize a mental health and wellness program, continue to formalize the emergency management program and begin a firefighter recruitment program within the city.

Per ordinance, Parent’s salary would move to Grade 29, Step 14 ($148,425.13).

The nomination will lay over to the next meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday, May 18.

