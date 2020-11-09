Nov. 12: Parent/Guardian Night – Navigating pathways to college during COVID-19

MANCHESTER, NH – Join local nonprofit Media Power Youth for a question and answer session with GEAR UP New Hampshire to talk about college and job preparation for students post-COVID-19. Parents and guardians of students ages 11-18 are welcome! This event will take place on Thursday, November 12, from 8 -9 p.m. over Zoom. Registration is free! Save your spot here: tinyurl.com/pathwaystocollegempy.

Media Power Youth is a health-focused, educational non-profit committed to challenging the way kids think about and use media. We educate children and adults on the impact of media on our physical, emotional, and social health. You can learn more at mediapoweryouth.org.

GEAR UP, which stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, is a federal program funded by the U.S. Department of Education whose mission is to prepare middle and high school students to enter and succeed in post-secondary education. You can learn more about their program at gearupnh.org.