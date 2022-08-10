Paraprofessional training program available to address workforce shortage in NH schools

CONCORD, NH — To alleviate some of the paraprofessional shortage throughout the state, the New Hampshire Department of Education is working to quickly deploy a unique and specially designed paraprofessional training program.

“Paraeducators play a critical role in our schools. Although they are incredibly valued, paraprofessionals are in short supply and need additional support. This new program aims to increase the number of paraeducators in New Hampshire, while also retaining current paras and providing strategies to enhance their success,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner.

Starting with targeted and engaging summer professional development opportunities, 321 Insight plans to meet the growing needs of New Hampshire paraeducators by designing and delivering a professional development program with in-person and on-demand opportunities, as well as ongoing learning experiences to help paraeducators grow and develop their skills and readiness.

“We are thrilled to partner with NHED to engage a critical part of the education team – the paraeducator. Our approach of targeted professional development and community for paraeducators allows them to learn, refine and apply new skills that will help them be more effective, ultimately benefiting students,” said Alia Jackson, president and CEO of 321 Insight.

Included in the program is access to ParaSharp, 321 Insight’s on-demand training toolkit that consists of short videos with job-specific tools and enriching materials that can be accessed anytime on topics such as: building effective teacher/paraeducator partnerships, addressing challenging behavior, creating personal and professional boundaries, mitigating the impacts of adversity, diversity and inclusive practices, and more.

Existing paras, or individuals interested in exploring a future position as a para, may register here for summer professional development workshops that will be held Aug 16-18. Different sessions will be held throughout the school year in various sectors of the state.

