Parade mode, activated: Downtown Holiday Parade is on for 4 p.m. on Dec. 4

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester is gearing up for the 2021 Holiday Parade this weekend, which will feature more than 44 floats and displays. Festivities will also include the traditional Santa Shuffle 3K which is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Manchester Historic Association Executive Director John Clayton and WMNH 95.3 FM Morning show host Peter White will emcee the parade from Veteran’s Park in downtown Manchester. Spectators can expect musical performances by Manchester Memorial, Central and West High School marching bands, as well as creative floats designed by local non-profits and community organizations.
This year, the New Hampshire National Guard will march with more than 100 members and The National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 44 will be on hand to collect letters to Santa.
The parade will end with a special appearance from Santa Claus himself, riding in a special truck from the Manchester Fire Department.
The Holiday Parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 4.
Participants include:
- Manchester Fire Department
- Manchester CrimeLine
- New Hampshire Army National Guard
- Congressman Chris Pappas
- Mayor Joyce Craig
- Members of the Board of Aldermen and Aldermen-elect
- Members of the Board of School Committee and School Committee-Elect
- Department of Public Works
- McIntyre Ski Team
- Fortitude for Dance
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Central High School Marching Band
- Miss Manchester Scholarship Program
- Rhythmic Revolutions Baton Twirling Team
- New Hampshire Roller Derby
- Manchester Girl Scouts
- Manchester Little League
- Manchester South Jr. Soccer League
- Choose Love Movement
- Manchester Moves
- Amoskeag Maintenance Services
- Manchester Memorial High School Marching Band
- Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program
- YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown Gymnastics Team
- Manchester Radio Group
- Emmanuel Baptist Church
- Powerknights FIRST Robotics
- Manchester City Library and Manchester School District Bookmobile
- Gear Up Manchester
- Manchester Police Athletic League
- Londonderry Raceway
- Manchester West High School Marching Band
- Boy Scout Troop 110
- Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter
- Consolidated Communications
- National Charity League of Southern NH
- Gospel Baptist Church
- Daniel Webster Council Boy Scouts Mobile Base Camp
- National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 44
- Santa Claus and more!
- Elm Street will be shut down from Clarke Street to Granite Street for the duration of the two events.
- Pleasant Street from Elm Street to Franklin Street will be closed starting at 10 a.m. for pre-race events.
- Elm Street will shut down from Granite Street to Merrimack Street at 1 p.m. for the race setup.
- The MTA bus stop in front of Veterans Park will be temporarily moved to the south side of Lake Avenue adjacent to the SNHU Arena.