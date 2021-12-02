Parade mode, activated: Downtown Holiday Parade is on for 4 p.m. on Dec. 4

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester is gearing up for the 2021 Holiday Parade this weekend, which will feature more than 44 floats and displays. Festivities will also include the traditional Santa Shuffle 3K which is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Manchester Historic Association Executive Director John Clayton and WMNH 95.3 FM Morning show host Peter White will emcee the parade from Veteran’s Park in downtown Manchester. Spectators can expect musical performances by Manchester Memorial, Central and West High School marching bands, as well as creative floats designed by local non-profits and community organizations.

This year, the New Hampshire National Guard will march with more than 100 members and The National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 44 will be on hand to collect letters to Santa.

The parade will end with a special appearance from Santa Claus himself, riding in a special truck from the Manchester Fire Department.

The Holiday Parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 4.

Participants include:

Manchester Fire Department

Manchester CrimeLine

New Hampshire Army National Guard

Congressman Chris Pappas

Mayor Joyce Craig

Members of the Board of Aldermen and Aldermen-elect

Members of the Board of School Committee and School Committee-Elect

Department of Public Works

McIntyre Ski Team

Fortitude for Dance

New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Central High School Marching Band

Miss Manchester Scholarship Program

Rhythmic Revolutions Baton Twirling Team

New Hampshire Roller Derby

Manchester Girl Scouts

Manchester Little League

Manchester South Jr. Soccer League

Choose Love Movement

Manchester Moves

Amoskeag Maintenance Services

Manchester Memorial High School Marching Band

Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program

YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown Gymnastics Team

Manchester Radio Group

Emmanuel Baptist Church

Powerknights FIRST Robotics

Manchester City Library and Manchester School District Bookmobile

Gear Up Manchester

Manchester Police Athletic League

Londonderry Raceway

Manchester West High School Marching Band

Boy Scout Troop 110

Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter

Consolidated Communications

National Charity League of Southern NH

Gospel Baptist Church

Daniel Webster Council Boy Scouts Mobile Base Camp

National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 44

Santa Claus and more!

Manchester Police want to ensure a safe place for everyone to gather and enjoy both the Santa Shuffle and parade, and be aware of the following road closures and detours:

Elm Street will be shut down from Clarke Street to Granite Street for the duration of the two events.

Pleasant Street from Elm Street to Franklin Street will be closed starting at 10 a.m. for pre-race events.

Elm Street will shut down from Granite Street to Merrimack Street at 1 p.m. for the race setup.

The MTA bus stop in front of Veterans Park will be temporarily moved to the south side of Lake Avenue adjacent to the SNHU Arena.

Police officers will be on hand to direct traffic and assist citizens. Please be cognizant of the runners and spectators during these two events.

Race Route

Starts on Elm Street in area of Pleasant Street North on Elm Street to Clarke Street West on Clarke Street to Everett Street South on Everett Street to Waldo Street East on Waldo Street to Elm Street South on Elm Street Finish on Elm Street in area of Pleasant Street

Parade Route