Pappas urges students to participate in Congressional App Challenge

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Earlier this week, Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH) invited high school students across New Hampshire’s First Congressional District to participate in the Congressional App Challenge.

Since 2013, every member of the U.S. House of Representatives challenges students in their district to submit locally-themed apps, with winners presented in the U.S. Capitol building and eligible for prizes.

“Every year students display their hard work, dedication, and skill through the Congressional App Challenge, and I know this year will be no different,” said Pappas. “It’s an honor to be able to recognize those talents in our nation’s capital, and I encourage any interested Granite Staters to submit an application and show the ingenuity that exists among New Hampshire students.”

Students looking to compete in this year’s challenge must submit their app by October 19 and should check for details here. Submissions will be judged on the following criteria:

Quality of the idea, including creativity and originality;

Implementation of the idea, including user experience and design;

Demonstrated excellence of coding and programming skills.

Anyone with questions can contact Ben Bernier at Benjamin.Bernier@mail.house. gov.