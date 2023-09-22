Pappas to Congress: Do Your Job

WASHINGTON – Manchester’s member of the U.S. House of Representatives has a message for his colleagues: Don’t leave Washington until you get your job done.

With less than two weeks left until the U.S. government runs out of funding, Pappas criticized U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday after he sent House members home without passing legislation to eep the government open.

“Congress shaouldn’t leave town when there is still work left to do. We need to stay and do our jobs,” said Pappas. “It’s incredibly irresponsible for Speaker McCarthy to send members of Congress home without passing legislation to avoid a catastrophic government shutdown. I continue to urge the Speaker to bring bipartisan bills to the floor to fund our government, safeguard our economy, and ensure the health and well-being of all Granite Staters.”

Pappas has joined 97 House colleagues calling on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to advance bipartisan government funding bills consistent with the agreement to avoid default that Congress approved earlier this year.