Pappas speaks on HEROES Act

WASHINGTON – On Friday, Manchester’s representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Chris Pappas, took the floor during debate on the $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act or “HEROES Act.”

Pappas was one of the ten congressmen to speak on the bill, which passed 208-199 largely on party lines.

The latest round of stimulus in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the bill will provide an additional $1,200 check to each U.S. taxpayer and also provide financial assistance to municipalities that could prevent layoffs or furloughs at the local government level among other things such as allowing remote voting for members of Congress.

“We know we are living through an unprecedented crisis. If we fail to redouble our efforts, the public health threat will grow, more jobs will be permanently lost, additional small businesses will throw in the towel, and cities and towns will go bust,” said Pappas. “The conversations I have every day with mayors and hospital officials, small business owners, and essential workers underscore why bold action is immediately needed.”

Earlier in the week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) vowed to not act on the bill in the near future.

Full debate of the bill can be seen here.