Pappas, Shaheen and Hassan express relief over final passage of COVID-19 bill

WASHINGTON – Manchester’s members of Congress have expressed relief over President Donald Trump’s decision to sign a new COVID-19 relief bill into law after it was sent to his desk last week.

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, noted that the legislation has included federal resources to address safety concerns regarding firefighters’ exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals through their protective gear, continued financial relief for New Hampshire fisherman among other items, but said that more work needs to be done.

“I appreciate the bipartisan efforts that went into writing and including the urgently needed COVID-19 relief that’s been added to this legislation. This relief is an important first step but our work is far from over,” said Shaheen. “Congress needs to channel the same bipartisan spirit in January and work in good-faith, across party lines and with the new administration to finish what we started and deliver the long-term assistance our communities need to recover from this crisis. I’m ready to get work and will push lawmakers of both parties and in both chambers to join me.”

New Hampshire’s other Senator, Maggie Hassan, shared similar sentiments and also noted measures within the bill also included measures co-authored with Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) to end surprise medical billing, combat substance misuse, takes steps to make higher education more affordable among other measures.

“Our bipartisan COVID-19 relief and government funding bill will provide significant economic relief to Granite Staters and small businesses while also strengthening public health efforts to contain the pandemic,” said Hassan. “While there is much more work ahead of us, this law will provide significant support to Granite Staters on the issues that I hear most about in every corner of our state.”

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) was also pleased that Trump eventually signed the law, but saw it as a dereliction of duty to delay signing it. However, he also vowed to work with members on both sides of the aisle for future needed relief.

“Now that this bill is law and will provide badly needed support for small businesses, workers, and families, it is time for everyone to put politics aside and keep working. This package is a bridge to next year, and we will need additional federal support to ensure that we can soundly defeat this virus, rebuild our economy, get our communities back on their feet,” said Pappas. “I will continue to work with Republicans and Democrats to protect Americans’ lives and livelihoods and provide every resource available to ensure we weather this storm.”