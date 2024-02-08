Pappas Pushes to Secure Affordable Broadband for Granite Staters

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) joined Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Anna M. Gomez and Southern New Hampshire Services CEO Donnalee Lozeau to discuss the importance of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and urged Congress to take action to restore funding for a program used by tens of thousands of Granite State families to afford internet access.

As of January 2024, the ACP has provided benefits to 17,000 First District households, reducing broadband costs in the district by roughly $8,290,000 annually. An additional estimated 43,000 households are eligible through the ACP but have not yet enrolled. Statewide, more than 37,811 households across New Hampshire have benefited from the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is about 1 in 14 households in the state.

Manchester has nearly 5,600 enrolled households in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), helping them afford their internet connection. Three Manchester zip codes have the highest number of ACP enrollees in the First District, and Manchester, as a whole, represents about 35% of those enrolled in the program in the district. These are folks who, if the program ends in April as scheduled, would potentially have to pay more for their Internet.

“Access to high-speed broadband is essential to compete and thrive in the 21st century, and the Affordable Connectivity Program has been a game-changer in closing the digital divide for tens of thousands of Granite Staters who have struggled to afford high-speed internet,” said Congressman Pappas. “The program is currently only funded through April, and applications are no longer being accepted. This means that many families may see a drastic increase in internet costs or may lose access to connections when funding runs out. Congress must renew this program now to protect New Hampshire families’ access to high-speed internet and continue working to ensure broadband is available to all.”

“The ACP has helped over 23 million households in every corner of the country get connected, but we are at a critical time for the program,” said Commissioner Anna Gomez. “In addition to the economic impact of failing to re-fund the ACP, it puts at risk consumers’ ability to remain connected to their job, their doctor, their education; to economic opportunity; and will harm their trust in government.”

Congressman Pappas has repeatedly called for the extension of this program and is a co-sponsor of H.R.6929, the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act of 2024, which would provide funding to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program in New Hampshire and across the country.