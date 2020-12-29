Pappas praises House passing $2,000 per-person stimulus, NDAA veto override

WASHINGTON –First New Hampshire District Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH) released new statements on aftermath coming from a pair of veto threats from President Donald Trump.

Pappas praised the recent passage of new COVID-19 relief efforts, but criticized Trump for threatening to delay the bill’s progress. However, the reason for that delay, increasing the amount of direct cash support for Americans from $600 to $2,000, has become a bill of its own in the House, which Pappas does support.

Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help (CASH) Act of 2020 (H.R. 9051), which would give each American $2,000, passed the House on Monday by a 275-134 vote, with 44 Republicans supporting the bill. Every Democrat voted for the bill outside of Daniel Lipinski of Illinois, who lost his bid for re-election, and Kurt Schrader or Oregon, who felt the measure was ineffective and would support wealthier Americans that did not need the support.

Washington sent Americans $1,200 earlier in the year, although other industrialized countries have given their citizens far more direct cash assistance.

Pappas saw the measure as a first step in what will be a series of needed COVID-19 support measures.

“I voted for bipartisan legislation to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 per person so we can provide more help directly to New Hampshire families who have been hit so hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis,” said Pappas. “It’s not every day that two-thirds of the House and President Trump see eye-to-eye on an issue, but helping Americans during this time of need shouldn’t be political. I urge our colleagues in the Senate to act quickly and pass this legislation so we can put this money in people’s pockets.”

While Trump withdrew his veto threat on the COVID-19 relief measure, his veto on the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 6395) passed the House 332-87 on Monday night with majorities from both parties.

The final package included pay raises for members of the military, $160 million for projects at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and removed the names of Confederate officers from military instillations among other things.

“I am glad the House came together (on Monday night) in a bipartisan manner to resoundingly override President Trump’s misguided veto of the critical National Defense Authorization Act,” said Pappas. “I hope the spirit of compromise that prevailed in crafting and passing this legislation will continue into the next Congress, and I continue to urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to put aside politics and keep delivering results for our communities.”