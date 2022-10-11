Pappas, Kuster join White House official on tour of Manchester-area infrastructure projects

DERRY, N.H. – On Friday, U.S. Representatives Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) and Annie Kuster (D-NH-02) joined White House Infrastructure Coordinator and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu in a tour of ongoing upgrades, including one at the I-93 Exit 8 bridge in Manchester.

The trio also toured upgrades at Exit 4A in Derry on I-93 as well as later holding a roundtable on infrastructure in New Hampshire.

“We’re already seeing the benefits of this legislation on the ground here in New Hampshire,” said Pappas. “New Hampshire received a 47% increase in the amount of federal money dedicated to roads and bridges which is directly benefitting the construction of Exit 4a. This legislation will continue to improve transportation, safety, and quality of life for Granite Staters while creating jobs and economic growth.”

“We’re honored to welcome Mitch Landrieu to New Hampshire today and show him the impressive work that’s being done under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” said Kuster. “Aging infrastructure threatens our economic competitiveness and public safety. That’s why we’ve taken bold action to invest in New Hampshire and our nation so that we are ready to compete for decades to come. These federal funds from the IIJA are already having a real impact on our communities and I look forward to seeing the incredible progress we’ll continue to make in the Granite State.”

”In the last number of months that we’ve been here we’ve pushed $118 billion out of the door, gotten the money to the ground,” said Landrieu. “But when you actually get down to the ground, where it really matters to folks you can just see the unbelievable progress that’s being made. I’ve had a chance to walk on the construction site of 4A that is going to transform the town of Derry. The world is going to change dramatically because so many people here were actually driving through that town to get access to the highway. When you relieve that congestion, and then you work on the zoning challenges you’re gonna have, you’re gonna free up the opportunities to grow economic development, build businesses, build generational wealth, and then actually grow housing and grow jobs from that.”