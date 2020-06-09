Pappas files for re-election

CONCORD, N.H. – On Tuesday, Congressman Chris Pappas officially filed for re-election as a Democrat in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District.

Pappas cited his commitment to see New Hampshire through the COVID-19 crisis as one of the key reasons behind his filing, focusing on cooperation as well as efforts to work on the issues of healthcare, economic growth, national infrastructure, supporting veterans and environmental protection.

“It’s time to turn the page from the exhausting, cynical, spin cycle of politics as usual and take our democracy to a higher place,” said Pappas. “Granite Staters deserve leadership that doesn’t focus on political games, but instead understands that this is a time for working together. I pledge to you to do all I can to ensure New Hampshire weathers this crisis and thrives in the future. And I promise that I will continue to be there to serve all of the residents of the First District as your representative – Democrats, Republicans, and Independents.”

A lifelong resident of Manchester, Pappas ran the Puritan Restaurant before becoming a member of Congress in 2018, also serving three terms on the New Hampshire Executive Council.

Pappas is the first openly gay member of the U.S. House of Representatives and currently serves as the Chair of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations for the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, also serving on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Currently, he is the only Democratic candidate who has filed.

As of June 8, the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office reports that Matt Mayberry of Dover and Matt Mowers of Bedford have filed on for the Republican nomination in the First Congressional District.