Pappas endorses Cavanaugh

Manchester, NH – Today, Kevin Cavanaugh, the current Ward 1 Alderman and former State Senator, announced the endorsement of Congressman Chris Pappas at Pappy’s, a downtown small business.

“As a lifelong Manchester resident, I’m proud to endorse my friend Kevin Cavanaugh for mayor,” said Congressman Chris Pappas. “Kevin understands the challenges Manchester is facing, and he has the leadership skills that will bring people together to get things done for our city. From championing property tax relief to fighting for affordable housing, improving public safety, and supporting small businesses, Kevin is the right person to meet this critical moment and move our city forward.”

Expressing his gratitude for Congressman Pappas’s endorsement, Kevin Cavanaugh said, “I am deeply appreciative of Congressman Pappas’s support in this campaign. As Mayor, I am committed to working with Congressman Pappas to sustain the productive partnership between our city and the Federal Government. This partnership has been instrumental in creating jobs in Manchester, investing in technology to protect our community and first responders, and making Manchester a great place to start and run a business.”

Congressman Pappas joins over 45 Manchester elected officials, prominent business figures, community leaders, and the Manchester Police and Fire Associations. On primary election night, Kevin was the leading Democrat in 10 of 12 wards and combined, Democrats carried 11 of 12 wards in Manchester. Jay Ruais failed to carry over 42 percent of primary voters.