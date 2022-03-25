Pappas earns firefighter endorsement

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire (PFFNH) endorsed Congressman Chris Pappas’s campaign for re-election.

The PFFNH represents approximately 2,000 active and retired fire fighters and first responders across the Granite State.

“Chris Pappas has always stood with fire fighters and first responders and put the public safety of New Hampshire first,” said PFFNH President Brian Ryll.. “We are proud to endorse Chris for re-election and are committed to ensuring he continues to represent us in Congress. Chris has always had our backs, and has worked tirelessly to ensure we have the necessary resources to do our jobs and keep our communities safe. Chris has fought for and delivered additional funding to help modernize our departments, combat the opioid crisis, and ensure we receive the benefits we have earned.”

“I’m honored to have the support of the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire,” said Pappas. “Fire fighters and first responders have been vital to our COVID-19 recovery efforts while continuing the work they do each and every day to keep us safe. They continue to go beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of our communities, and we owe them our deepest gratitude and support. I am so proud to have the endorsement of PFFNH, and I remain committed to my work in Congress to promote public safety, secure funding for local departments, and advocate for New Hampshire’s working families.”

Pappas was endorsed by the PFFNH in 2020.