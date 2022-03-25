Pappas earns firefighter endorsement

Friday, March 25, 2022Andrew SylviaNational, Politics0
Friday, March 25, 2022Andrew SylviaNational, Politics0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Chris Pappas. Courtesy photo.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire (PFFNH) endorsed Congressman Chris Pappas’s campaign for re-election.

The PFFNH represents approximately 2,000 active and retired fire fighters and first responders across the Granite State.

“Chris Pappas has always stood with fire fighters and first responders and put the public safety of New Hampshire first,” said PFFNH President Brian Ryll.. “We are proud to endorse Chris for re-election and are committed to ensuring he continues to represent us in Congress. Chris has always had our backs, and has worked tirelessly to ensure we have the necessary resources to do our jobs and keep our communities safe. Chris has fought for and delivered additional funding to help modernize our departments, combat the opioid crisis, and ensure we receive the benefits we have earned.”

“I’m honored to have the support of the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire,” said Pappas. “Fire fighters and first responders have been vital to our COVID-19 recovery efforts while continuing the work they do each and every day to keep us safe. They continue to go beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of our communities, and we owe them our deepest gratitude and support. I am so proud to have the endorsement of PFFNH, and I remain committed to my work in Congress to promote public safety, secure funding for local departments, and advocate for New Hampshire’s working families.”

Pappas was endorsed by the PFFNH in 2020.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts