Pappas earns APWU endorsement, vows to continue fighting for USPS

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH) accepted the endorsement of the Manchester Area American Postal Workers Union (APWU) at their headquarters on Hanover Street, using the opportunity to stress the importance of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

APWU President Dana Coletti and APWU Legislative Grassroots Coordinator Janice Kelble said that forces are at work to destroy the USPS through unsustainable mandates within the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, recent unexplained removals of sorting machines in New Hampshire and elsewhere, and other efforts to erode confidence the USPS with the hopes of replacing it with a privatized service.

Coletti said the APWU executive board unanimously voted to endorse Pappas for his efforts to listen to their membership and his work to protect the USPS, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen nearly 10,000 postal workers infected and 83 postal workers die from the virus nationwide.

In turn, Pappas praised postal workers for their efforts continue providing vital services such as the delivery of medicine, absentee ballots and other items vital to keeping the American economy running.

“Our postal workers are frontline, essential workers. I think the American people are appreciating the ways postal workers are standing up for them during this pandemic and certainly before,” said Pappas. “I want to do everything I can to continue to protect the service (postal workers) provide for our communities, our small businesses and our people across the country.”

Pappas said he would fight any efforts to privatize the USPS, which he said was critical for Americans who would otherwise not be able to receive packages in rural areas or other certain areas where the USPS is used as a “last mile” delivery provider for other delivery services. However, the incumbent First New Hampshire District Congressman said that the special nature of the USPS goes beyond their services and constitutional obligations alone.

“When you talk to residents, especially ones that have contacted our office, often say that they know their letter carriers or people that work at the counter at their local post office by name,” said Pappas. “They’re proud of this very uniquely American service and if that disappears, it will threaten the lifeblood of our communities and our economy. There’s something very special about the USPS and we have to fight to protect it.”

He also said he would ask the U.S. Inspector General’s office to continue investigate the removals of the sorting machines as well as holding U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy accountable when he told the Senate that he would not pursue any further machine removals until after Election Day.

Pappas also hopes that Republican colleagues can join him in providing additional support for the USPS beyond the $25 billion provided in August, calling it a key part of a new COVID-19 relief aid package.

He added that recently the House has acted upon a revised HEROES Act and he is willing to work with Republicans to find a middle ground if that’s needed to provide assistance for the USPS.

“This shouldn’t be a controversial topic, and when it comes to COVID relief, this is essential,” he said.