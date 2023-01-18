Pappas discusses veterans legislation

MANCHESTER, N.H. – At the Sweeney Post in Manchester on Tuesday, Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) joined veterans and leadership from veteran service organizations to discuss his new bipartisan veterans legislation that was recently signed into law by President Biden. His bill, the Faster Payments to Veterans’ Survivors Act, will improve the Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) processes for identifying and locating paying hard-to-find survivors of recently deceased veterans and provide the benefits and support they are owed and have earned.

Pappas was joined in Manchester Tuesday morning by Andrew Corrow and Jörge Dreusicke from Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), William Gaudreau from the State of New Hampshire Department of Military Affairs and Veteran Services, and Bob Jaffin of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), along with representatives from the American Legion.

“While they may not wear a uniform, the spouses and families of veterans serve right alongside our warriors, and we must ensure that veterans’ families and beneficiaries do not face undue barriers or delays in receiving their benefits and payments,” said Pappas. “This new law will ensure that family members and spouses have the resources and support they need by making sure VA can better identify and locate surviving family members of recently deceased veterans and promptly provide payments. I am grateful to the veteran leaders who joined me at Sweeney Post in Manchester this morning to discuss the implementation of this law, and I remain committed to fighting for New Hampshire’s veterans.”

The bill was supported by Veteran Services Organizations, including Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), American Legion, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Modern Military Association of America (MMAA), and Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA).