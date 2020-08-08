Pappas co-sponsors bill that would help New Hampshire remote workers from paying Massachusetts tax

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH) joined with Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-CT) in co-sponsoring a new bill by Congressman James Himes (D-CT) that would reclassify the taxes of multi-state telecommuting workers.

Himes’ bill, H.R. 7968, amends Title 4 of U.S. Code to clarify that workers are only required to pay income tax to the state where they were physically present where the income was earned.

The bill, also known as “The Multi-State Workers Tax Fairness Act”, would prevent the State of Massachusetts from taxing New Hampshire residents who normally work in Massachusetts but have been working remotely in New Hampshire since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At a time when many New Hampshire residents are teleworking from home in order to keep their families and their communities safe, it is completely unfair for Massachusetts to levy an income tax on these workers,” said Pappas. “The Multi-State Workers Tax Fairness Act eliminates overly complex and unfair multi-state tax codes and ensures that employees will only be subject to the tax laws of their state when they telework. As we come together to deal with the far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, I will continue to fight for the interests of Granite State families. I hope we can build bipartisan support for this bill which would provide relief from unfair out-of-state taxes.”