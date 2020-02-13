Pappas announces service academy nominations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, New Hampshire First District Congressman Chris Pappas announced the nomination of 23 New Hampshire students seeking appointment to America’s service academies.

“This extraordinary group of young people represents the Granite State’s best and brightest and will undoubtedly become part of the next generation of our nation’s leaders,” said Pappas. “I applaud their dedication, commitment, and patriotism. I am pleased to be able to nominate them to America’s service academies where they will have an opportunity to receive a great education and serve our country.”

The list included two Manchester residents that also received the nomination of U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan: Eric Favreau (U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy) and Katelyn Pepin (U.S. Naval Academy.)