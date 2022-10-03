Pappas announces “People Over Party” coalition

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, the re-election campaign of U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) announced a list of Republicans, former Republicans and registered independents endorsing his campaign, calling it the “People over Party Coalition.”
The Lugar Center ranked Pappas 61st out of 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2021 edition of its “bipartisan index,” which tracks bipartisanship among members of Congress. He has also been a co-sponsor in 77 Republican sponsored bills and included Republicans on 74 bills he introduced during his second term in Congress.
“I am grateful to the Granite Staters of all political stripes who are putting their faith in me for another term and helping ensure we put people over party in Washington,” said Pappas. “I am honored to have the support of Republicans, former Republicans, and independents in this campaign, and I will continue to work across the aisle in Washington to provide solutions for New Hampshire families, veterans, and small businesses. Whenever I introduce a bill, I always look to do so with a partner across the aisle, and over half of my legislation is supported by Republican members of Congress. While some politicians just like to fight, I remain committed to bringing people together to deliver for the Granite Staters. Politics shouldn’t get in the way of solutions, and I’m proud to have the support of Republicans, Democrats, and independents across the First District.”
“Chris has my support because I’ve seen the work that he does each and every day to serve the people of New Hampshire, and I’ve seen how deeply he cares for the First District,” said Theresa Kennett of North Conway. “I know that Chris will continue to work to bridge the partisan divide in Washington and put people over party partisanship. I know that Chris will continue to fight in Washington to support Granite State families and businesses.”
“As a former Republican and small business owner, I know how important it is for our representatives to prioritize New Hampshire businesses and our economy,” said Jameson French, President and CEO of Northland Forest Products. “That’s not a Republican or a Democratic issue. That’s a commonsense, New Hampshire issue. And that is why I’m proud to support Chris this November. He works hard to support New Hampshire families and small businesses and reaches across the aisle to put New Hampshire first. Chris works on behalf of Granite State families and our Main Street businesses, not on behalf of partisan special interests. He is a pragmatic and caring leader, and we should send him back to Washington so he can continue to fight for New Hampshire and put us first.”
“I’m proud to support Chris Pappas because he works to bring people together and reach across the aisle to get things done,” said Claira Monier, a former Reagan Administration official. “Chris puts the needs of New Hampshire families first, and he has fought to bring people across the aisle to solve problems. He is the pragmatic leader we need for the 1st District, and that’s why Chris has my vote.”
In addition to Monier, French and Kennett, the following others have joined the coalition as of Monday.
Donna Hosmer, Laconia – Entrepreneur
Rick Russman, Kingston – Former Republican State Senator
Jim Jalbert, Dover – C&J Bus Lines President
Alida Millham, Laconia – Former Republican State Representative
Christopher Stewart, Manchester – Former Manchester School Board Member
Nick Pappas, Auburn – Former Manchester Alderman
Bayard Kennett, North Conway
Peter Millham, Laconia
Lawrence Meyers, Bedford
Patricia Dimartile, Exeter
Donna McQuade, Manchester
Katherine McDonough, Manchester
James Smigielski, Manchester
Laura Kearney, Wolfeboro
Gail Lane, Fremont
Alan Lane, Fremont
William Manning, Hooksett
Steven Desruisseaux, Manchester
Glenn Woodard, Stratham
Richard Thayer, Wolfeboro
Jon Fox, Rye
Ann Fox, Rye
Sharon Oikelmus, Bedford
Craig Bulkley. Auburn
Scott Evensen, Derry
Linda St Onge, Manchester
Julie Antis, Manchester
Patricia Murray, Meredith
Margaret Roach, Hooksett
Pamela Sullivan, Hooksett
Susan Howland, Manchester
Kevin Howland, Manchester
Andrew Simenson, Bedford
Michelle Heller, Derry
Martin Dunn, Derry
Norma Gecks, Derry
Elizabeth Leadbeater, Gilford
Patricia Dame, Lee
Josh Auger, Manchester
Richard Bunker, Manchester
Pamela Ruth, Manchester
Mark Woods, Manchester
Joanne Palys, Manchester
Blaine Hanson, Merrimack
Nancy Targett, Portsmouth
Corey Briggs, Rochester
Louise Pajak, Sandown
Roger Stephenson, Stratham
Lois Erickson, Rochester
Eric Goodwin, Alton Bay
Margaret Gunzelman, Manchester
Steven Eastman, Durham