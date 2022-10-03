Pappas announces “People Over Party” coalition

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, the re-election campaign of U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) announced a list of Republicans, former Republicans and registered independents endorsing his campaign, calling it the “People over Party Coalition.”

The Lugar Center ranked Pappas 61st out of 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2021 edition of its “bipartisan index,” which tracks bipartisanship among members of Congress. He has also been a co-sponsor in 77 Republican sponsored bills and included Republicans on 74 bills he introduced during his second term in Congress.

“I am grateful to the Granite Staters of all political stripes who are putting their faith in me for another term and helping ensure we put people over party in Washington,” said Pappas. “I am honored to have the support of Republicans, former Republicans, and independents in this campaign, and I will continue to work across the aisle in Washington to provide solutions for New Hampshire families, veterans, and small businesses. Whenever I introduce a bill, I always look to do so with a partner across the aisle, and over half of my legislation is supported by Republican members of Congress. While some politicians just like to fight, I remain committed to bringing people together to deliver for the Granite Staters. Politics shouldn’t get in the way of solutions, and I’m proud to have the support of Republicans, Democrats, and independents across the First District.”

“Chris has my support because I’ve seen the work that he does each and every day to serve the people of New Hampshire, and I’ve seen how deeply he cares for the First District,” said Theresa Kennett of North Conway. “I know that Chris will continue to work to bridge the partisan divide in Washington and put people over party partisanship. I know that Chris will continue to fight in Washington to support Granite State families and businesses.”

“As a former Republican and small business owner, I know how important it is for our representatives to prioritize New Hampshire businesses and our economy,” said Jameson French, President and CEO of Northland Forest Products. “That’s not a Republican or a Democratic issue. That’s a commonsense, New Hampshire issue. And that is why I’m proud to support Chris this November. He works hard to support New Hampshire families and small businesses and reaches across the aisle to put New Hampshire first. Chris works on behalf of Granite State families and our Main Street businesses, not on behalf of partisan special interests. He is a pragmatic and caring leader, and we should send him back to Washington so he can continue to fight for New Hampshire and put us first.”

“I’m proud to support Chris Pappas because he works to bring people together and reach across the aisle to get things done,” said Claira Monier, a former Reagan Administration official. “Chris puts the needs of New Hampshire families first, and he has fought to bring people across the aisle to solve problems. He is the pragmatic leader we need for the 1st District, and that’s why Chris has my vote.”

In addition to Monier, French and Kennett, the following others have joined the coalition as of Monday.

Donna Hosmer, Laconia – Entrepreneur

Rick Russman, Kingston – Former Republican State Senator

Jim Jalbert, Dover – C&J Bus Lines President

Alida Millham, Laconia – Former Republican State Representative

Christopher Stewart, Manchester – Former Manchester School Board Member

Nick Pappas, Auburn – Former Manchester Alderman

Bayard Kennett, North Conway

Peter Millham, Laconia

Lawrence Meyers, Bedford

Patricia Dimartile, Exeter

Donna McQuade, Manchester

Katherine McDonough, Manchester

James Smigielski, Manchester

Laura Kearney, Wolfeboro

Gail Lane, Fremont

Alan Lane, Fremont

William Manning, Hooksett

Steven Desruisseaux, Manchester

Glenn Woodard, Stratham

Richard Thayer, Wolfeboro

Jon Fox, Rye

Ann Fox, Rye

Sharon Oikelmus, Bedford

Craig Bulkley. Auburn

Scott Evensen, Derry

Linda St Onge, Manchester

Julie Antis, Manchester

Patricia Murray, Meredith

Margaret Roach, Hooksett

Pamela Sullivan, Hooksett

Susan Howland, Manchester

Kevin Howland, Manchester

Andrew Simenson, Bedford

Michelle Heller, Derry

Martin Dunn, Derry

Norma Gecks, Derry

Elizabeth Leadbeater, Gilford

Patricia Dame, Lee

Josh Auger, Manchester

Richard Bunker, Manchester

Pamela Ruth, Manchester

Mark Woods, Manchester

Joanne Palys, Manchester

Blaine Hanson, Merrimack

Nancy Targett, Portsmouth

Corey Briggs, Rochester

Louise Pajak, Sandown

Roger Stephenson, Stratham

Lois Erickson, Rochester

Eric Goodwin, Alton Bay

Margaret Gunzelman, Manchester

Steven Eastman, Durham