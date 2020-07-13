Pappas announces over 100,000 local jobs saved thanks to PPP

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH) announced that 123,130 jobs in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District have been retained thanks to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), following a partial release of data from the U.S. Small Business Administation.

Over $1.1 billion was issued to 14,544 employers throughout Pappas’ district, which extends from Merrimack, Bedford and Manchester to the New Hampshire Seacoast and Lakes Region.

Congress authorized the creation of the PPP and other small business lending programs as part of the CARES Act, which Congressman Pappas supported and worked to pass.

Pappas also indicated that 20,130 jobs in Manchester were aided by PPP funding according the data release.

“I have fought hard to improve the PPP based on hundreds of conversations with NH small businesses so that it works to meet their needs, and have led calls for transparency and accountability to ensure that taxpayers have a full accounting of where their money is going,” said Pappas. “This partial release of data underscores how important this program has been for our Main Street economy, but more support is needed to fight this pandemic and get our economy safely reopened. That’s what I am fighting for every day in Congress.”

Pappas also called on House leadership to improve the loan conditions of the PPP and other details of the program based on hundreds of conversations he had with Granite State small businesses. These improvements were included in the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, which Pappas advocated for and helped to pass.