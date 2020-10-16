Pappas announces new veterans’ coalition

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH) announced the rollout of his new “Veterans for Pappas” coalition at Veterans’ Park amongst a group of New Hampshire veterans.

The rollout event was opened by U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Maura Sullivan, who called the re-election of Pappas critical for veterans, citing his bill aiming to provide more prosthetic items for female veterans.

Sullivan also criticized Pappas’ opponent, Republican Nominee Matt Mowers, for Mowers support of President Donald Trump despite Trump’s alleged comments calling Americans who died in war “losers” and “suckers.”

“Let me be clear, Chris Pappas respects us and he has our backs. His opponent most certainly does not,” she said.

Pappas echoed Sullivan’s comments regarding Trump’s alleged comment.

“No president of the United States should ever use that language when talking about our heroes. He’s been condemned across the board and for good reason,” said Pappas. “The president really debased his office by referring to veterans and service members in that manner. He should have nothing but awe and support for them and I’m glad that the American people have repudiated those comments and I hope we have a new Commander in Chief come January who can honor the office with nothing but respect for our veterans and service members.”

Sullivan was followed by former Manchester Alderman and Vietnam War veteran Mike Lopez as well as Navy veteran and New Hampshire State Senate Candidate Chris Rice.

Rice and Lopez praised Pappas in regard to deferring debts for veterans during the pandemic, as well as support for veterans seeking support in navigating the Veterans’ Administration.

“Chris has been there for us, and he will continue once he re-elected again because he has done a great job for New Hampshire veterans,” said Lopez.

Pappas said he hopes to bring a full-service Veterans Administration hospital to New Hampshire, the last state without a VA Hospital, and also touted recent legislation signed into law helping blue water Naval veterans, legislation protecting whistle blowers that find financial waste or corruption within the military and efforts to prevent veteran suicides.

“I’m really humbled in this campaign to have the support of these veterans as well as others who have answered the call as well as 100 New Hampshire veterans across the district supporting our campaign,” said Pappas.

New Hampshire State Representative and retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Jess Edwards (R-Auburn) challenged Pappas’ comments regarding veterans.

“Chris Pappas has let granite state veterans and middle-class families down every day he has been in office,” said Edwards. “No campaign rhetoric or charades can hide the fact that he let veteran medical bills go unpaid and held up vital COVID relief funds that were going to help all granite Staters, just to score political points. Matt Mowers will be a strong advocate for veterans and middle-class families in New Hampshire and will deliver for them on day one.”