Pappas announces legislation protecting youth voters

WASHINGTON – Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH) joined with colleagues on Thursday to announce new legislation in response to systematic efforts across the country to suppress the voices of young Americans.

Titled the “Protect the Youth Vote Act,” the bill aims to re-enforce the Twenty-Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Bill of Rights, which prohibits the denial of voting rights to U.S. Citizens over the age of 18 based on age.

Specifically, the legislation, which is set to be introduced on Friday would outline specific practices that violate the Twenty-Sixth Amendment, provide preventative relief against violations of the Twenty-Sixth Amendment, and allow the Attorney General authority to request federal observers in areas where there is a serious threat of youth voter suppression.

Here in New Hampshire, last year a piece of legislation that Hillsborough Superior Court Judge David Anderson said discouraged student voters from showing up at the polls was struck down, with findings in the wording of the bill also citing similar situations in Michigan, Florida and Historically Black Colleges and Universities such as Prairie View A&M in Texas.

“Those who work in the public trust should protect the right to vote, not make it harder for Americans to cast a ballot and make their voices heard. Yet in too many places across the country voting rights are under attack,” said Pappas. “I am proud to introduce the Protect the Youth Vote Act which takes a stand against systematic efforts to disenfranchise America’s young people by providing stronger oversight through the Department of Justice and increasing election transparency. We have a profound responsibility to encourage the next generation to participate in our democracy and ensure our government is truly of, by, and for the people.”

In addition to Pappas, the bill has also found co-sponsors in Representative Joe Neguse (D-CO), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) Grace Meng (D-NY), and Stephanie Murphy (D-FL). All five co-sponsors are more than a decade below the current average-aged member of Congress.

“This is what happens when we elect young people to Congress — they fight for the rights of other young people,” said Ben Wessel, NextGen America Executive Director. “All young Americans should be free to register and cast a ballot without having to navigate misinformation and suppression. This bill will help increase youth turnout in all elections and help fulfill the promise of the 26th Amendment.”