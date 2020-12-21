Pappas announces arrival of COVID-19 vaccine to Manchester VA

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), a member of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, applauded the news that the VA Medical Center in Manchester is now one of 128 additional sites at which the Department of Veterans Affairs will provide COVID-19 vaccines.

“I am pleased that the Department of Veterans Affairs announced today that the VA Medical Center in Manchester is among hundreds of VA facilities receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as this week,” said Pappas. “It is critically important that VA health care workers and veterans in long term care units are able to receive the vaccine to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe. This is welcome news, and I look forward to continuing to work with VA leadership to ensure a strong, sustained response to this pandemic. I will continue to work in a bipartisan fashion to ensure our veterans get the care and support they have earned and our health care workforce is protected in the job.”

Throughout this pandemic, Congressman Pappas has remained in close contact with the leadership of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, the VA Medical Center in Manchester, VISN 1 VA New England Healthcare System, and local veteran service organizations to ensure that veterans have the resources and help they need, and to guarantee that plans are in place to deliver a vaccine to veterans as soon as possible after they are approved.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs announcement, 113 VA Medical Centers (VAMCs) and outpatient clinics will receive limited Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supplies this week, including Manchester. The VA will follow CDC guidelines and continue to vaccinate health care personnel, as well as community living center and spinal cord unit residents. As vaccine supplies increase, VA’s ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.

Veterans in the First District who need assistance with any federal issue, including VA health care and services, should contact Congressman Pappas’s office at (603) 285-4300 or visit https://pappas.house.gov/contact/email-me.