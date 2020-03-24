Pappas announces $28 million to fight opioid addiction in NH

WASHINGTON – In addition to the ongoing focus on battling COVID-19, New Hampshire’s congressional delegation has also announced $28 million in grant funding 2020 opioid and substance abuse funding for New Hampshire.

The announcement comes after several months of efforts by over 50 members of the U.S. House of Representatives. New Hampshire’s $28 million comes as part of $1.42 billion spread across 59 grants nationally.

“While we remain focused on addressing the life changing impacts of coronavirus here in New Hampshire, we cannot lose sight of our state’s addiction crisis,” said New Hampshire First District Congressman Chris Pappas. “Now more than ever we must support those who are struggling and need help the most, and these federal funds will allow the Granite State to keep up the fight and save lives.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, New Hampshire was the only state that saw a decrease in opioid-related deaths from 2016 (39 deaths per 100,000) to 2017 (37 deaths per 100,000). This decrease took New Hampshire out of the top five nationally, but the Granite State remains above the national average (21.7 deaths per 100,000).