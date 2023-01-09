Pappas and Kuster finally sworn back into Congress

WASHINGTON – On Friday night, the U.S. House of Representatives finally chose Kevin McCarthy (R-CA-20) finally became speaker after the 15th round of voting. In turn, that enabled other members of the house to be officially sworn in, including New Hampshire’s two representatives: Democrats Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster.

Pappas officially began his third term representing New Hampshire’s first district.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to represent my home state in Congress, and I will continue to bring New Hampshire common sense with me to Washington and focus on results. In this next Congress, I will continue working in a bipartisan fashion to move New Hampshire and our country forward. We must strengthen our economy and lower costs for families, provide law enforcement and first responders with the resources to keep our communities healthy and safe, strengthen our small businesses, honor our veterans, and rebuild our infrastructure. There are profound challenges that lie ahead, but they are not insurmountable if we work together,” said Pappas. “This moment requires the good faith and best intentions of every one of us so that we may put people over politics and work with common purpose toward the common good. That is my commitment to the people of the First District of New Hampshire, and I’m eager to get back to work on their behalf.”

Kuster began her sixth term representing New Hampshire’s second district.

“The 118th Congress is sure to bring its own set of challenges and opportunities, and I am looking forward to fighting for New Hampshire values here in Washington. From addressing the addiction and mental health epidemic to solving our workforce issues and lowering costs and strengthening our economy, there is so much work to be done to deliver for the American people,” said Kuster.

“I want to congratulate the members of our federal delegation on being sworn in — Senator Hassan on her second term, Congressman Kuster on her historic sixth term, and Congressman Pappas on his third term — and their incredible grassroots campaign teams that helped send them back to Washington,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley. “With Republicans in Washington infighting and in complete and utter chaos, Granite Staters are beyond lucky to have Senator Shaheen, Senator Hassan, Congresswoman Kuster, and Congressman Pappas fighting for us. I can’t wait to see everything they accomplish in these next two years and beyond.”