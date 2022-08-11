Pappas and Hassan get feedback from local veterans on PACT Act

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) and U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) joined a roundtable of veterans at American Legion Sweeney Post #2 on Maple Street to discuss the impact of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, better known as the PACT Act.

The bill, which was signed into law by President Biden on Wednesday, passed the Senate 86-11 and passed the House 342-88.

In addition to expanding Veterans’ Administration (VA) healthcare eligibility to 3.5 million toxic-exposed Post-9/11 combat veterans, the bill also expands healthcare coverage to veterans exposed to Agent Orange and 23 other burn pit and toxic-exposure related conditions while also investing in VA claims processing, staffing and facilities.

“I have served in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. I lived next to a burn pit, I’ve lived in an area in Uzbekistan, north of Afghanistan. I don’t know what we lived on, but a pond that we lived next to would change colors every day. So you know that’s the fear I live in,” said Manchester Police Department Chief and Army National Guard veteran Allen Aldenberg. “What a lot of veterans of my generation are living in is that fear of: ‘when’s the foot going to drop? When am I going to feel something? When am I going to go to a doctor and get that horrible diagnosis?’ That’s a choice we make, and I don’t regret. Like all the veterans here don’t regret the service that I did. But the fact that two of you and your colleagues got this done shows what America can do when we work together.”

Members of the roundtable like Aldenburg were pleased with the expansions in VA coverage created by the bill, and hoped that it can rebuild trust in a system that has garnered significant frustration to many veterans.

“I think this is another amazing, amazing step. Like Blue Water Navy, like Camp Lejeune, and like the presumption of Agent Orange, it’s another step for what I hope is the ultimate goal for health care for all veterans, regardless of when or where they served. Unfortunately, right now in the VA system you’re either broke or you’re broken in order to get in. So, if you, like myself, do 30 years in the United States Navy, and you get out and aren’t broke or broken, you aren’t going to get VA health care.” Said New Hampshire Office of Veterans Services State Director Bill Gaudreau. “I hope this is another step toward that goal. I’d like to see a thankful nation thanking our veterans in that way.”

Hassan thanked the advocacy of veterans and veterans’ organizations in helping to get the bill passed.

“For generations, our service members have grappled with the devastating consequences of toxic exposure, and for too long our country has failed to fully recognize these invisible wounds and injuries,” said Hassan. “That changes with the PACT Act – our historic law works to ensure that no veteran is left behind.”

Pappas stated work remains to be done to help veterans obtain the healthcare coverage they deserve due to suffering stemming from their service to their country, but believes that the PACT Act is a significant step in providing that coverage the veterans.

“I think what you heard from the discussion today is that veterans are really hopeful about this. (The PACT Act) removes barriers to access and takes the burden off the shoulders of veterans who are sick or may have been exposed to toxic substances so they can get the care that they deserve,” said Pappas.

He also challenged Republicans in Congress who voted against the bill, who voiced concerns about its cost. Pappas said that like with all government spending, oversight will be needed, but the cost is a small price to pay in return to the cost paid by veterans now sick due to exposure from toxic substances.

“This is the least we can do for veterans who signed up to serve this country and to die in service for this country,” said Pappas. “I think this is part of our obligation as Americans to give back to our veterans.”