Pappas and Feltes discuss small business, Hispanic issues during Monday stop

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Congressman Chris Pappas and Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Feltes stopped by Caribbean Market on Monday morning to talk about challenges facing small business and the Hispanic community in New Hampshire as a whole.

“These local businesses are the lifeblood of our community and it’s just a great way to encourage people to get out and vote,” said Pappas. “I know there’s a lot of concern in Manchester about the direction of the country and concerns about finding ways to support people and bringing people closer together.”

The trip marked the 14th recent small business stop for Feltes and the third at a business owned by members of the Hispanic community.

Feltes took the trip to denounce Governor Chris Sununu’s claim that systemic racism doesn’t exist in New Hampshire, stating that state and federal agencies have had a disproportionately negative impact on communities of color in New Hampshire.

“We need to make sure people playing by the rules are treated with respect and dignity and given access to basic services,” he said.

For Carribbean Market co-owner Rafael Lora, the most pressing issue he is hearing from his customer base as well as fellow members of the local Hispanic community is the need for immigration reform in Washington.

“There are so many needs in the Latin community and other minority communities. There are so many things we need to do to help develop more opportunities for people to find new jobs, better living conditions and give a better life to our kids,” he said. “There are so many lies being told about our community, the Latin community is hard-working and respectful and they will do anything to succeed and give their kids the opportunity to succeed. That’s what matters, they have the dream and they’re willing to put in the hard work.”