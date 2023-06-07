Palmegiani and Jimenez lead ‘Cats to Tuesday victory

Harrisburg, Penn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats overcame a big Harrisburg Senators start, defeating the Washington Nationals Double-A affilate 6-5 on Tuesday night in the first outing of their six-game road series.

New Hampshire designated hitter Damiano Palmegiani hit a single in the top of the first to bring home Leo Jimenez. Harrisburg answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first, but Jimenez scored again in the third on a Palmegiani line drive.

Jimenez went deep in the fifth inning, tying the game at 3-3.

While the Senators added another run off New Hampshire starting pitcher Sem Robberse in the fifth, the Fisher Cats would bring two more home in the sixth thanks to Phil Clarke’s third homer of the year.

Orelvis Martinez’ single in the seventh brought home Steward Berroa for New Hampshire’s sixth run of the night. Harrisburg managed to claw a run back in the eighth, but T.J. Brock shut the door, recording the final four outs of the contest for his second Double-A save of the year.

Palmegiani and Will Robertson finished with two hits on the night while Jimenez led the ‘Cats with three.

Chad Dallas (1-0, 2.76 ERA) will take the mound for the Fisher Cats in their next contest against Harrisburg on Wednesday.