Palace’s Peter Ramsey tests positive COVID-19, resting at home

MANCHESTER, NH – The show must go on for a few weeks without Palace Theatre CEO and President Peter Ramsey, after he reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to David Rousseau, Director of Marketing and Sales for the Hanover Street performance art complex, Ramsey began feeling symptomatic Saturday, primarily a sore throat, and immediately got tested. He is resting at home.

The rest of the Palace Theatre main staff members, including Rousseau also got tested and all tests were negative.

Below is a statement issued Monday by Ramsey:

As the CEO of the Palace Theatres, I wanted to let you know directly that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Based on the information I know, I believe this is a single exposure from an external source unrelated to my work at the Palace. I immediately went home upon feeling symptoms and later tested positive. The Palace Theatres’ response protocols were promptly initiated which included identification and contact with health authorities from the state and city, members of our staff, and others who might have had recent close contact with me. We immediately scheduled extra cleaning for the Palace, Spotlight Room, and Rex facilities with a professional outside company that used an EPA registered product from the “List N: Disinfectants for Use against SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19).” The cleaning and disinfectant work was started and completed Sunday evening, allowing people to safely enter the facilities for Monday morning. There have also been communications with the State and the City of Manchester health authorities. City health officials are actively working to identify and contact anyone who had recent close contact with me. The Palace Theatres have followed requirements for social distancing, mask wearing, and cleaning/disinfecting. The safety of our staff and patrons is our main focus. Protocols for the Palace Theatres can be found at https://www.palacetheatre. org/about-us/covid-19/. I am making this identifying disclosure to let the community know about the actions taken by The Palace Theatres for the safety of our staff and patrons. If you have any questions, please contact David Rousseau at davidrousseau@ palacetheatre.org or 668-5588 x110. Peter Ramsey

President/CEO

Palace Theatres