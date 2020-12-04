Palace Theatres suspend live shows due to uptick in COVID-19

MANCHESTER, NH – The Palace Theatres are taking an “intermission” from live performances at least until into the New Year. The announcement came Friday after careful consideration, according to David Rousseau, Director of Marketing and Sales for the non-profit theatre group, which includes the Palace, The Rex, The Spolight Room and Forever Emma Studio.

The following statement was issued Friday explaining the suspension of shows:

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our patrons, employees, performers, and volunteers. Given the holiday season, the surge in COVID-19 cases in Manchester and surrounding areas is a concern to our entire community. After careful consideration of current circumstances, the Palace Theatres announce an intermission in our live performances for December and into the New Year. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates. In the interim, we welcome you to explore our current and upcoming virtual events, children’s educational programs, and other exciting offerings at www.palacetheatre.org. All of us at the Palace Theatres wish you safe, happy and healthy Holidays. The Staff of the Palace Theatres

In the meantime, you can support the Palace two ways: through the purchase of gift certificates for when shows resume, and via their online auction, which launches today and which runs through Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit The Palace Youth Theatre. Auction items range from gift cards to local restaurants and retailers, autographed sports memorabilia, Palace Theatre merchandise, a Mini Cooper folding bicycle, a walk-on role and much more! You can check out all the items available at www.32auctions.com/ PalaceHolidayAuction.