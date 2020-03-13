Palace Theatre suspends programming due to COVID-19 concerns

MANCHESTER, NH — “The show must go on” has been a familiar mantra of the theatre community, but amid concerns over the potential for spreading COVID-19 in public spaces, the Palace Theatre has made the decision to suspend programming across its venues — including the Rex and the Spotlight theatres as well — until further notice.

The following statement was issued Friday by Palace Theatre CEO and President Peter Ramsey:

Given the status of the COVID-19 situation and our genuine concern and well-being of our patrons and following the President’s declaration of a national emergency, The Palace Theatres will be suspending programming in all four theatres effective immediately and until further notice. Recognizing that many of our patrons have purchased tickets to upcoming shows we will be issuing gift cards to ticket-holders of future shows. Please visit our website www.palacetheatre.org for updates and information. We appreciate your patronage and support of the Palace Theatres and this action is taken for our genuine concern for your well-being. Please watch for our commencement of shows in the near future.

On March 12 the announcement was made that Broadway would go dark as of 5 p.m. and continue through April 12, by order of New York City Gov. Andrew Cuomo.