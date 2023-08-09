Palace Theatre seeks local BIPOC teen to fill role in upcoming ‘Kinky Boots’ production

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Press Release Culture, The Arts 0
Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Press Release Culture, The Arts 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Palace Theatre is seeking a youth actor for the role of ‘Young Simon’ in their upcoming professional production of ‘Kinky Boots.’

From October 13th to November 5th, young performers will have the opportunity to perform on the historic Palace stage with a spectacular cast and crew. This will be a thrilling chance to showcase your unique talents and participate in a sensational production that will captivate audiences across New England! 

Auditions are open to young BIPOC talents who are between ages 8 and 18 and able to play the age of 12. All genders are encouraged to submit. Performers must be no more than 5-foot-2-inches tall. 

Don’t miss your chance to shine in the spotlight!

Virtual submissions are open and can be sent to palacetheatre.nh@gmail.com – please include a current picture, resume if available, and a short video of vocal abilities. Don’t let this incredible opportunity slip away – let your talents shine, and be part of an unforgettable theatrical experience! 

 

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts