Palace Theatre new season: From Oz to 42nd Street, dancing queens, kinky boots and lots of tradition in between

MANCHESTER NH – The Palace Theatres are thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 2023-2024 St. Mary’s Bank Performing Art Series. From September to June, the Palace Theatre provides a lineup of productions, including some brand-new shows and beloved classics, that deliver unforgettable performances and world-class talent directly to Manchester.

Follow the yellow brick road straight to the Palace for our first show of the professional series, “Wizard of Oz,” running from September 8 to September 24. The fun continues with the new Tony-Award-winning sensation “Kinky Boots” taking center stage from October 13 to November 5.

As the holiday season approaches, Southern New Hampshire Dance Theatre brings “The Nutcracker” to life on the Palace stage for the whole family to enjoy from November 17 to 19. The spirit of tradition continues with Charles Dickens’ heartwarming and cherished tale of “A Christmas Carol,” with performances running from November 24 to December 23.

Ring in the New Year with a Palace Theatre original show, “Dancing Queens: The Ultimate ABBA & Disco Tribute,” from January 19 to February 11, followed by the uplifting and hilarious musical “The Prom,” running from March 1-24.

From April 19 to May 12, theatergoers can enjoy another new addition to the Palace Stage, the hit Broadway show “Beautiful: The Carol King Musical,” a tribute to the iconic singer-songwriter. The 2023-24 season concludes with the high-energy tap-dancing extravaganza, “42nd Street,” transporting audiences straight to Broadway from May 31 to June 23.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Palace Theatre box office at 603-668-5588 or visit palacetheatre.org.