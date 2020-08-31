Palace Theatre joins national ‘Red Alert’ on Sept. 1 for performance arts spaces

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 1 The Palace Theatres of Manchester, NH will light-up their venues red as part of The Red Alert Day of Action.

The Red Alert Day of Action is organized by #WeMakeEvents, # RedAlertRestart, and #ExtendPUA. These movements aim to raise public awareness that the live events industry is on red alert for its very survival and to create congressional pressure to act now.

The #WeMakeEvents #RedAlertRestart and #ExtendPUA movement is imploring the US Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S.3814) as quickly as possible. This Act offers economic relief to the live events industry and the millions within the industry who have been out of work. Additionally, the movement supports ExtendPUA. org in their efforts to continue the Pandemic Unemployment Act which provides relief to those without work due to COVID-19. It is estimated that 96 percent, or as many as 12 million people in the live events industry are currently unemployed, furloughed, or have lost up to 90 percent of their income. Once a robust $35 billion industry, the live events industry was the first to close and has already endured financial losses in the tens of billions of dollars.

With their participation, The Palace joins performance venues, buildings, and residences across North America. This September 1 event follows the #WeMakeEvents Red Alert Day of Action in the United Kingdom held on August 11, 2020, where over 700 buildings were lit in red across the UK, calling attention to the same plight facing the live events industry there.

“COVID-19 has shut down the entertainment industry from top to bottom,” said Palace Theatres CEO and President, Peter Ramsey. “This event allows us to honor the venues that remain closed at this time. We hope our community will take a moment to understand the impact of COVID-19 on our industry.”

The Palace Theatres would like to express their most sincere gratitude for their Manchester community at this time. Both the Palace Theatre and the Rex Theatre will be lit in red.

This nationwide event will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 9pm-12am.

For more information about the event and ways to support, visit www.wemakevents.org.

About The Palace Theatres

The Palace Theatres is a non-profit performing arts center that hosts its own professional company, youth, and teen programs as well as presenting acts. The Palace Theatres are committed to achieving their mission through preserving the historic facilities of the theatres, responding creatively to the cultural and entertainment needs of the community, and governing in a fiscally responsible and strategic manner.

The Palace Theatres operates four unique venues: the historic Palace Theatre, the Rex Theatre, Forever Emma Studios, and the Spotlight Room. They appreciate the support of their patrons, sponsors and the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.