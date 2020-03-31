Pair charged with early-morning burglary at Central High School

MANCHESTER, NH — On March 30, 2020, Manchester Police responded to Central High School for a report of a past-tense burglary. Various items were strewn about in some offices, items were missing, and there was property damage. Police were able to look at surveillance video that showed two individuals around the building shortly after 4 a.m. and another clip shows them exiting the high school around 4:30 a.m.

Through their investigation police were able to identify the couple as David Lang , 47, and Esther Oliver, 28, both of Manchester. Both were arrested and charged with burglary. Lang was arraigned this morning, and Oliver was released on PR bail and a court date of May 7 was set.