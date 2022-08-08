Pair arrested in connection with Elm Street assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested two men accused of an assault in February.

Last week, police arrested 28-year-old Greenfield resident Elias Dawley and 26-year-old Manchester resident Joshua Bowden.

The arrest stemmed from an incident at the 1602 Elm St. Mobil Station. The victim was hit by the car of the two suspects after an earlier kidnapping attempt by the pair: Bowden grabbed the victim and Dawley wrapped a cord around the victim’s neck and hit him with a firearm.

It was discovered that the victim knew the pair over the course of the investigation.

Dawley was charged with alleged first degree assault, second degree assault and kidnapping. He is already being held in New Hampshire State Prison for an unrelated crime.

Bowden was charged with alleged first degree assault and kidnapping.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.