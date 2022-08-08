Pair arrested in connection with Elm Street assault

Monday, August 8, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Police & Fire 0
Monday, August 8, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Joshua Bowden (left), Elias Dawley. Courtesy photo.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested two men accused of an assault in February.

Last week, police arrested 28-year-old Greenfield resident Elias Dawley and 26-year-old Manchester resident Joshua Bowden.

The arrest stemmed from an incident at the 1602 Elm St. Mobil Station. The victim was hit by the car of the two suspects after an earlier kidnapping attempt by the pair: Bowden grabbed the victim and Dawley wrapped a cord around the victim’s neck and hit him with a firearm.

It was discovered that the victim knew the pair over the course of the investigation.

Dawley was charged with alleged first degree assault, second degree assault and kidnapping. He is already being held in New Hampshire State Prison for an unrelated crime.

Bowden was charged with alleged first degree assault and kidnapping.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts