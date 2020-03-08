Painting o’ the green: Shamrock street art ready for 25th annual St. Patrick’s Parade

Photos by Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, NH —The 25th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 29 at noon. The parade route runs along Elm Street from Salmon Street to Auburn Street.

The Grand Marshal for the 25th Anniversary parade is Stephanie McLaughlin of Manchester. McLaughlin was nominated by friends and selected by a panel of past Grand Marshals.

The parade is the largest community event in Manchester, drawing upwards of 70,000 people to downtown Manchester. For additional information and a list of generous sponsors, please visit www.saintpatsnh.com.