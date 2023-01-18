Packing up: City workers, police on site at encampment to enforce vacate order

MANCHESTER, NH – The city’s Department of Public works has delivered totes at the encampment as police begin the process of moving people from Manchester and Pine streets.

The city on Tuesday learned that it had prevailed in a court challenge to its vacate order by the ACLU, which allowed the city to follow through with dismantling the makeshift campsite of some 40 tents at the intersection of Manchester and Pine streets.

The encampment has grown in size and scope over the past few months. Recently members of the local business community have pressured the city to take action, citing disruption including the presence of trash, feces and hypodermic needles, as well as safety concerns and loss of business. A daycare center across the street announced it would be closing its doors in June and selling the building.

During last night’s Board of Aldermen meeting the city announced additional shelter options would soon be launched in two vacant buildings, at 39 Beech St., and the former bus depot on Canal Street, in addition to the state-owned Tirrell House, which will provide long-term shelter for women.

A gathering of advocates for the homeless were also present at the encampment Wednesday morning.

