Package not received: How to protect against mail theft

MEREDITH, NH — There is something precious about the anticipation of a package delivery. Whether it’s an essential ordered online that you need to have arrived yesterday, an exciting indulgence like a new gadget or clothing item, or a gift from a loved one, we increasingly rely on the postal system to deliver things we used to buy or pick up in local stores. Since the start of the pandemic drove an uptick in online purchases, mail theft presents a growing threat to their arrival. So along with the anticipation now comes the anxiety of waiting for our packages to arrive safely and timely.

Mike Naso, a Meredith Center resident, had never had a problem getting mail from the bank of mailboxes at the end of his dirt road until this June.

Naso had ordered a pair of teal Diadora soccer shoes online from an independent seller. The shoes aren’t valuable, Naso said, but they are unique and were difficult to locate online. Naso got a notification that they were delivered to his mailbox on Friday night – a fact later confirmed by his mailman – but he was tired, and did not think twice about waiting until the morning to walk to his mailbox. When he did so the next day, it was empty.

While package theft has risen throughout the country during the pandemic, New Hampshire has one of the lowest rates in the nation. Yet it is the top crime concern of state residents – a greater concern than violent crime or gun violence, according to SafeWise, a website that reviews security products.

Thieves may try to rationalize package theft as a victimless crime because many retailers like Amazon will reimburse customers or replace packages that are never received. But even in cases where theft victims are not financially harmed by mail and package theft, there are costs.

To start, not every package is replaceable. Many people receive gifts, notes, or letters in their packages from loved ones. Others, like Naso, buy one-of-a-kind items online whose value is far greater to their intended recipient than anyone who might try to resell, trade, or even keep them.

Others, even if they are able to get replacements, are robbed of the time they must wait for a necessity. Many people receive medication or other health care products in the mail. They are also robbed of the time and energy it takes to reach out to package senders and the police.

Even if the package is not a necessity or irreplaceable, the increased need for companies to resend and replace stolen goods contributes to price hikes, especially as fuel costs and supply chain disruptions financially burden shipping operations.

There were five cases of package or mail theft reported in Laconia in the last four weeks, according to Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield. This is higher than average, which could be for a number of reasons. Summer weather making theft more accessible and inflation driving up the prices for goods could be contributing to this “small spike.”

There are several ways to protect mail and packages, Canfield said.

Use package tracking and shipping notification services to make sure you are aware of when your packages will arrive. The longer an item is exposed on your step or even in your mailbox, the more vulnerable it is to theft.

Put special, but doable, instructions on purchases for delivery people: have things delivered to your garage or to a back door instead of your front step.

Talk to trusted neighbors about letting you know when you have a package delivered or even picking it up for you if you are not able to be home promptly.

Finally, Canfield said, surveillance cameras, including video doorbells, can be a helpful tool in both deterrence and prosecution of mail theft — and it is not necessary to shell out for the most expensive equipment.

For Naso, the loss is not financial but personal. Wearing unique sneakers is a part of his identity and he went through trouble finding this exact pair – and probably won’t be able to find a replacement.

Naso now thinks that the bank of mailboxes for his neighborhood, currently along a main road, should be moved to a more private location for protection.

