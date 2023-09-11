OYS expands summer offerings, seeking new fall volunteers

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As the summer draws to a close, Manchester’s Office of Youth Services (OYS) is looking back at a season where it was able to expand its catalog of programs in addition to continuing its ability to provide mentorship support to the city’s youth population.

Over the summer, OYS introduced new mindfulness groups, resume workshops, chess clubs and youth leadership seminars alongside its ongoing soccer and basketball camps. According to OYS Director Michael Quigley, the expanded slate of programs was due in large part to partnerships with local non-profits like Girls Inc., Manchester Community Resource Center and Safari Youth Club among others.

Quigley hopes that more individuals from throughout the community can become role models and support networks for disadvantaged children seeking someone to look up to.

“The kids in Manchester are awesome. They’re resilient and strong and smart, but many lack options depending on where they live,” said Quigley. “There are a lot of people doing great things in the community and it’s our job to help them help kids. We know there are a lot of young people who are dying to be connected with caring adults that look like them that they don’t have right now.”

The OYS is also continuing to accept applications for the Manchester Youth Council, an advisory committee to the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen that will provide guidance on how to best serve the city’s youth.

While Quigley says that the pace of programming will slow due to heightened needs with the school year’s start, there will be events such as a community conversation about the return of the YouthBuild program at the Manchester Police Athletic League (MPAL) Building on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

More information on the Manchester Youth Council can be found here.