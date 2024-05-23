Office of Youth Services announces summer recreation programs

MANCHESTER, NH—The Office of Youth Services (OYS) announces a lineup of summer programs designed for Manchester’s middle school and high school-aged youth. These activities provide an opportunity for young people to stay active, build skills, and connect with their peers.
Summer Programs Include:
- Basketball Drop-In Drills and Games
- When: Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Where: West High School
Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Summer Youth Soccer League
- When: Wednesday and Thursday evenings
- Where: Mini Pitch
Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- OUR Voice LGBTQ+ Support Community Group
- When: Thursdays
Time: 4:30 PM – 5:40 PM
- Additional Programs:
- Mindfulness Groups
- Leadership Academy
Vision Board Making Art Classes (in partnership with local organizations)
In addition to our summer programs, we are now accepting applications for the Manchester Youth Council for September. For anyone between the ages of 14 and 21, this is an opportunity to get involved in the community and be a voice for the youth in Manchester.
Anyone with questions on the OYS summer programs or the Youth Council, can call (603) 792-6681 or visit Manchesternh.GOV/Youth.