Office of Youth Services announces summer recreation programs

MANCHESTER, NH—The Office of Youth Services (OYS) announces a lineup of summer programs designed for Manchester’s middle school and high school-aged youth. These activities provide an opportunity for young people to stay active, build skills, and connect with their peers.

Summer Programs Include:

Basketball Drop-In Drills and Games

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Where: West High School

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Summer Youth Soccer League

When: Wednesday and Thursday evenings

Where: Mini Pitch

Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

OUR Voice LGBTQ+ Support Community Group

When: Thursdays

Time: 4:30 PM – 5:40 PM

Additional Programs:

Mindfulness Groups

Leadership Academy

Vision Board Making Art Classes (in partnership with local organizations)

In addition to our summer programs, we are now accepting applications for the Manchester Youth Council for September. For anyone between the ages of 14 and 21, this is an opportunity to get involved in the community and be a voice for the youth in Manchester.

Anyone with questions on the OYS summer programs or the Youth Council, can call (603) 792-6681 or visit Manchesternh.GOV/Youth.