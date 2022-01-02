Overdose death reported New Year’s Day at Calumet House

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Corrections on Sunday announced the untimely death of a resident at the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit, 126 Lowell St., in Manchester.

In the early morning of January 1, 2022, corrections officers found the resident unresponsive from an apparent overdose. Life-saving measures were immediately started, including calling for an ambulance, providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), using an automated external defibrillator (AED), and administering Narcan. The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition and died yesterday evening.

The resident’s name is withheld for family notification.

As customary in all resident deaths, this death is being collaboratively investigated by the Department of Corrections, the Department of Justice Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Department of Safety Division of State Police, and the County Attorney.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The Calumet House is a Transitional Housing Unit, formerly called halfway houses, and is the final stage of a resident’s incarceration as they prepare to transition back into the community.