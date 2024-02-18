Day 2: Over half of Pizza Madness contestants now on the board

Hello Manchester!

We’re now into Day Two of the Manchester Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament* and the votes keep on coming in for your favorite Manchester pizza places!

Deadproof Pizza remains in the lead after a strong first day (see updated standings as of approximately 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 below), but now just over half of the contestants have at least one vote.

If you’d like to vote this week as we determine seedings for the elimination rounds of the tournament, click here. The seeding round ends on Thursday, Feb. 22. For more on the rules and the tournament as a whole, click here.

*Publisher’s Note: In a world where there are all sorts of things to be upset about, we give you a pizza-centric game that plays like a basketball tournament and provides a fun way to get your friends and family to participate by voting and sharing the love for all our city’s great pizza places. To those who may have a gripe about what businesses should qualify – hey, it’s a big city and there’s lots of great pizza in it; we say let everyone play. It’s up to YOU to decide who reigns supreme with your votes. (We don’t call it pizza madness for nothing!)

Restaurant Votes Verified Votes Deadproof – “Secret Location” 74 69 Vintage Pizza – 241. Candia Rd. 20 16 Fotia’s – 401 S Willow St. 17 12 Alley Cat Pizzeria – 486 Chestnut St. 16 10 Chelby’s – 284 Mammoth Rd. 10 4 Crown Tavern – 99 Hanover St. 9 6 Pindo’s Restaurant and Pizza – 49 Massabesic St. 9 6 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria – 50 Dow St. 7 5 Shopper’s Pub + Eatery – 18 Lake Ave. 7 3 Elm House of Pizza – 102 Elm St. 5 5 Season Tickets Sports Pub – 554 Front St. 5 4 Souvlaki Pizza and Subs – 256 Bridge St. 5 4 Sal’s Pizza – 296 S. Willow St. 5 1 Annula’s Pizza and Deli – 525 Chestnut St. 4 4 Pizza by Rocco – 210 Lowell St. 3 3 Venice Old Style Pizza – 610 Front St. 3 3 Jimmy’s House of Pizza – 345 Kelley St. 3 2 Rizzas Pizza 2160 Candia Rd 3 2 Grand Slam Pizza – 331. S. Mammoth Rd. 2 1 Pizza Man – 850 E Industrial Park Dr STE 3. 2 1 Simon Pizza and Roast Beef – 2626 Brown Ave. 2 1 Fratello’s – 155 Dow St 1 1 Golden Acres Pizza Market – 670 Mast Rd. 1 1 Hot Stone Pizzeria – 174 Eddy Rd. 1 1 Luisa’s Italian Pizzeria – 671 Hooksett Rd. 1 1 Market Basket – 30 Market Dr. Hooksett 1 1 Market Basket – 460 Elm St. 1 1 Olympus Pizza – 506 Valley St. 1 1 Pappy’s Pizza and Subs – 1531 Elm St. 1 1 South Side Tavern – 1279 S Willow St. 1 1 The Pizza Man Bar and Grill – 850 E. Industrial Park Dr. 1 1 Pizza Express – 245 Maple St #2. 1 0 Pizza Market – 845 Hanover St. 1 0

Below are some highlights from voter comments

900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria

“Perfect thin crust and fresh ingredients” – Kate Waldo

Alley Cat Pizzeria

“Love the cheese and sauce they use! And the crust is tasty too!” – Amy Hollingworth

Chelby’s

“Small pizzas there are cooked perfectly – just a bit crispy!” – Lisa Barndollar

Crown Tavern

“Delicious pepperoni with honey and a thin crispy crust” – Anne Canty

“Great thin slightly crispy crust with lovely “chew”. Sauce, Cheese and Toppings are properly apportioned and are of high quality.” – Bill McDonald

Deadproof

“Best Manchester surprise, best wings, buffalo dip, garlic pizza knots and traveling brick oven pizza creations are out of this world” – Edward Wachenfeld Granite State Freeze Dried Candy

“Gourmet recipes with ‘how on Earth did you think of that?’ flavor combos” – Karyn Emmert

“Passion. Taking risk to be original, while still maintaining what you expect in a za” – Justin Bloch

“Family-owned business, with a great heart and full of love” – August Grace

“We all eat too much pizza as a society but NOTHING is more fun than acquiring and eating Deadproof 🍕” – Kelly Laquef-Thompson

Jimmy’s House of Pizza

“Grew up eating Jimmy’s Pizza. Always a favorite. Long standing west side business!” – Robert Dionne

Vintage Pizza

“Vintage has consistently outstanding pizza! They have some delicious specialty pizzas (Asian Chicken and the Honey Boy are our favorites) and just quality food that is made with love.” – Elizabeth Dumais