“Outsider” candidate chats with New Hampshire voters

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Republican Presidential Candidate Ryan Binkley was at the Airport Diner on Wednesday morning talking to voters as part of a multi-day trip to the Granite State.

Binkley, CEO of Generational Equity Group in Richardson, TX., had traveled to New Hampshire on four previous occasions before this week’s six-stop tour. During this excursion, he sought to talk with voters regarding the issue of inflation.

“No politicians in the last 20 or 30 years have really put together any sort of plan to fix (inflation), he said. “I’m running to do that. I think we are at a precipice, one of those inflection points in our country. If we don’t move, we’ll be known as the generation that prospered the most and sacrificed the least.”

Binkley added that he’s also seeking to work to address the partisanship that has become endemic in American politics. As an “outsider” candidate, he believes he can achieve this and solve other problems he feels no other candidate seeks to address.

“Nobody is bringing our country together, nobody in the last 30 years has really balanced the budget,” he said. “Many (candidates) have talked about cutting spending, but not one of them, including those in our party, have put together a plan to do it. There’s been promises made in the past over the past generation, but I’m the only candidate that’s put together a plan to balance the budget in seven years.”

State Representative David Love (R-Derry), who is currently supporting Vivek Ramaswamy, was eating breakfast during Binkley’s stop and was left with a positive reaction.

“I think he’s got some real good ideas. The good thing is that he listens, he’s not ‘I’m going to tell you, I’m going to tell you, I’m going to tell you’,” said Love. “He has a lot of the same ideas (as Vivek). Vivek is a much more dynamic speaker and his ideas need to be heard. We’ve got a lot of good ideas from good candidates that need to be heard and implemented in the next administration.”

A few feet away, Richard Belisle said he remains on the fence after hearing what Binkley had to say.

“I had honestly never heard of him until now. After talking with him, I think I’m going to take a look into him and go from there,” he said.

