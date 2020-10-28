Outdoor Pride donates $100,000 to Elliot Hospital

MANCHESTER, NH – Outdoor Pride Landscape & Snow Management, New England’s leading commercial snow removal and landscape management company, made a $100,000 donation to the Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot in Manchester to support cancer treatment. The donation served as the culmination of Outdoor Pride’s year-long, employee-inspired “20 in 20” initiative, in which the company performed more than 20 acts of kindness during 2020, including a series of nonprofit donations totaling more than $111,000 to Manchester South Soccer League, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and the Manchester Police Department, among others. As part of 20 in 20, the Outdoor Pride team also cleaned up the Londonderry Rail Trails system, provided free landscaping for Liberty House and purchased meals for staff members at Concord Hospital.

Outdoor Pride President Mark Aquilino presented Greg Baxter, MD, President of Elliot Health System and Chief Clinical Officer for SolutionHealth, with the $100,000 donation during a check presentation ceremony in The Elliot’s Healing Garden.

“We are incredibly pleased to be able to make this donation to The Elliot to support cancer treatment right here in Manchester and I am even more proud that our tremendous team of employees developed this meaningful campaign to make a positive impact during this challenging time,” said Mark Aquilino, President, Outdoor Pride Landscape & Snow Management. “We pride ourselves on a mantra of ‘people, planet, and profit,’ which empowers us all to strengthen staff members connections to one another, the environment and the community. Our goal is to create and grow sustainable and impactful relationships with our employees, our customers and with our community and we are proud to be able to collectively make a difference.”

Outdoor Pride’s team performed the following acts of kindness as part of its 20 in 20 initiative:

Donated $100,000 to the Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot

Donated $1,250 to Liberty House and provided landscaping at its new location

Donated $1,000 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Charitable Foundation

Donated $250 to the Southern New Hampshire University Food Drive

Donated $1,500 to the Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation Walk for Hope

Donated $1,000 to the Concord Hospital Trust

Donated $1,500 to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Donated $2,500 to March of Dimes

Donated $500 to the Durkin Foundation

Donated $500 to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration

Donated $1,200 to Friends of Mounted Patrol

Cleaned up the Londonderry Rail Trails system, which consists of nine miles of trails

Spread mulch around Londonderry Rail Trails system entrances

Donated saplings to Lowell General Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital to be given to nurses, doctors and patients who wanted to grow their own plants, and for staging at hospital entrances and exits

Cleaned up Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School grounds with students. Outdoor Pride donated equipment, time and team members to help students prepare the grounds for the school year

donated equipment, time and team members to help students prepare the grounds for the school year Purchased lunches and dinners for staff at Elliot Hospital

Purchased lunches and dinners for staff at Concord Hospital

Purchased sporting equipment for various youth sports teams in New Hampshire

Purchased school supplies for children in various communities in New Hampshire and Massachusetts

Aquilino noted Outdoor Pride plans to perform additional acts of kindness between now and the end of the year.

Dr. Baxter expressed his gratitude to the team at Outdoor Pride and the Aquilino Family Foundation for their generous donation.

“We are honored that Mark, his family, and the team of Outdoor Pride, have joined us to support this enhanced cancer care here in southern New Hampshire,” he said. “Our neighbors and friends who hear the words ‘you have cancer’ will find the full spectrum of cancer care services and a supportive environment focused on helping them through their cancer journey right here at The Elliot in Manchester. We are so grateful that they saw the need, the value, and the importance of expanding cancer care in our region.”

Last year, Outdoor Pride established the Aquilino Foundation to make a positive impact through a variety of nonprofit organizations. Aquilino established the fund with a $25,000 contribution and pledged to continue contributing to the fund each year. The Aquilino Foundation has awarded a total of $128,650 in grants since inception.

With 72 full-time employees and 250 seasonal employees, Outdoor Pride services all of southern and central New Hampshire and all of northern and eastern Massachusetts, providing comprehensive snow management, landscape installation and ground management services.

Husband and wife Michael and Dale Aquilino founded Outdoor Pride in 1988 as a full-service landscape company. Michael Aquilino began operations from his home’s garage with a truck and a single landscape trailer, minimal lawn mowing and plowing equipment, one tractor and one employee. Michael and Dale steadily grew the company, moving to a small industrial park in Manchester in 1991, and ultimately to 500 Harvey Road in Manchester in 1998. In 2015, Michael and Dale Aquilino transitioned the company reins to their son Mark, who oversees Outdoor Pride as part of a five-member leadership team.

Outdoor Pride was recognized last year by Forbes as one of the top small companies in America. Forbes, one of the most respected and widely read business and financial news outlets in the nation, honored the Manchester-based business as a “Forbes Small Giant,” one of only 25 companies nationwide to earn the distinction.