Outbreak at Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation in Manchester with 28 residents and 5 staff testing positive

MANCHESTER, NH – Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, a facility of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, announced Thursday evening that 28 residents and five staff tested positive for COVID-19. All families of residents who tested positive have been notified and they are actively working with public health officials.

The 28 residents were tested as part of the facility-wide testing requirements from the state of New Hampshire. They are currently awaiting additional test results.

Most of the residents who tested positive are asymptomatic and none require hospitalization. All remain at Mt. Carmel and are being closely monitored and are receiving full support and medical care in a setting isolated from other residents.

The five staff remain in their homes and will be self-quarantining and self-monitoring for at least 14 days. They will not be allowed to return to work until they test negative to the virus.

These are the only confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at Mt. Carmel and all but one is confined to one floor, according to a statement issued Thursday by Mt. Carmel/Catholic Charities, which continues below: